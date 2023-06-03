PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $94,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $84.87 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

