Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.1 %

PNOV stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

