Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 269.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $434.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

