PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

