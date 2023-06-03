BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 249.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 829,701 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 344,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,189 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

