Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Stephens lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,155.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,155.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,281,926 shares of company stock valued at $127,182,440. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Flywire by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Flywire by 15.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.