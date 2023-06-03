London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $8,618.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,618 ($106.50) and last traded at GBX 8,540 ($105.54), with a volume of 51672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,550 ($105.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($123.58) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.02) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($127.29) to GBX 9,900 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.12).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,939.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,182.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,768.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34.

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand bought 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.26) per share, for a total transaction of £461,675.60 ($570,533.37). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.75), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($420,973.74). Also, insider Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.26) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($570,533.37). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 141,219 shares of company stock worth $1,144,803,925 and sold 115,665 shares worth $939,561,193. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

