Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 216,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 40,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19.

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

