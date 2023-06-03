Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $255.50

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.50 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 435662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.20).

Chemring Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £770.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,696.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

