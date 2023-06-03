Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.90

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.53), with a volume of 383856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.95 ($0.56).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Old Mutual Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 651.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.
About Old Mutual
Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.
