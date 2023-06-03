Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.90

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.53), with a volume of 383856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.95 ($0.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 651.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Old Mutual Increases Dividend

About Old Mutual

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

