VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $137.90 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

