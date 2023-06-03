Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

