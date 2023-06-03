Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.