SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after purchasing an additional 835,305 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

