Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.3 %

PSX stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

