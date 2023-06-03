Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.27.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.