Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $424.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.03 and a 200 day moving average of $337.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

