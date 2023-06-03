Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.53.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.90. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $159.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

