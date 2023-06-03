Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDC opened at $48.65 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

