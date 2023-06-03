Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 834,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,972 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $10.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 36.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.