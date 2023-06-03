Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.14 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $62.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.