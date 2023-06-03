Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 118,974 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SGOL stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

