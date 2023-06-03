Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 16.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shot up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 1,420,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,545,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

