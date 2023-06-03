Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $4.57 Million Position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 356,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 20.15% of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,119,000.

Get Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF alerts:

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCSE opened at $14.67 on Friday. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.