Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 15,393 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

IWF stock opened at $264.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $265.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

