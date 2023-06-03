Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $1,478,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.