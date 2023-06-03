Aviva PLC Purchases 49,639 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,639 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,342.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 227,702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,606,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,346,000 after buying an additional 273,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 326,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Insider Activity

Coupang Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 137.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.