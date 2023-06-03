Aviva PLC Sells 6,638 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at $901,603,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,044. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $112.61 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

