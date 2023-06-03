Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,177 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Trimble worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.