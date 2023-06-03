Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 507,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $21.87 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.