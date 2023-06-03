Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 486,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 143,885 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $606.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock worth $1,008,684. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

