JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 7.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.58. 124,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 592,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.50.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 281.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in JOYY by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JOYY by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 25.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

