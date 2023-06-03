J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.63. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.