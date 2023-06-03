Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 120,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 138,783 shares.The stock last traded at $78.35 and had previously closed at $77.91.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,410,371,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.