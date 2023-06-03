Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 82,016 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,016 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,409,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 230,067 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

