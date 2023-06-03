Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $511,000 Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of DHI Group worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DHI Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DHI Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DHI Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

DHI Group stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.19 million, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

