3,243 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $162.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $180.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.