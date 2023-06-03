Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $457,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $187.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

