WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 348,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 468,489 shares.The stock last traded at $27.15 and had previously closed at $26.98.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

