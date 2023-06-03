Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $516,000 Stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Yellow worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yellow by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.51.

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

