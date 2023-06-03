Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE SXC opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.