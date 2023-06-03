Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,541,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the previous session’s volume of 327,053 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMTX shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Immatics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million. Analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

