Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,426,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,875 shares.The stock last traded at $46.18 and had previously closed at $46.21.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
