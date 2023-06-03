Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,426,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,875 shares.The stock last traded at $46.18 and had previously closed at $46.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after buying an additional 3,395,153 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

