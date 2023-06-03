International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 4.7%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 68,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 636,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.12%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $36,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

