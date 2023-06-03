FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 125,086 shares.The stock last traded at $23.86 and had previously closed at $23.94.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

