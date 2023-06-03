Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 14,610 shares.The stock last traded at $18.58 and had previously closed at $18.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BBU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

