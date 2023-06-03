Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,806,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 4,158,659 shares.The stock last traded at $29.56 and had previously closed at $27.84.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
