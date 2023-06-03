Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,806,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 4,158,659 shares.The stock last traded at $29.56 and had previously closed at $27.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $117,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

