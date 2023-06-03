AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 8.4%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 976,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,803,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. Analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $109,447.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,895,999 shares of company stock worth $41,001,078. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.