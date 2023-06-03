Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.05 and last traded at $143.96. Approximately 83,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 266,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.47.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,092,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after acquiring an additional 307,835 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,798,000 after acquiring an additional 305,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $36,703,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

