Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Up 6.3%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17. 30,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 218,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $11,011,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

