GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $36.96

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.96, but opened at $36.09. GitLab shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 368,240 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after acquiring an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.